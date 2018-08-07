Chipotle faces second lawsuit after more than 703 people fall ill

A Chipotle restaurant in Ohio is facing its second lawsuit after more than 703 people reportedly fell ill after eating at the burrito chain.

The Powell location has shut down after facing complaints from sick customers since July 26, when the outbreak reportedly began.

Delaware County General Health District has been investigating the reported claims, testing customers for numerous foodborne illnesses like E. coli, salmonella, norovirus, and shigella – all of which came back negative, Dayton Daily News reported. The cause of the outbreak is currently unkown.

Food from the chain is still being tested, Traci Whittaker, a spokeswoman for the health district, told the Dayton Daily.

The Chipotle outpost has said they are cooperating with the health department concerning the outbreak.

“We acted quickly and closed this single restaurant out of an abundance of caution and we are working with the local health officials to reopen this restaurant as soon as possible,” a Chipotle spokeswoman said via email.

At least two lawsuits have been filed against the restaurant, Dayton Daily reported. One man, Clayton Jones, is seeking $25,000 in damages as he continued medical treatment after consuming food from the restaurant, the publication reported.

“This is the first of many lawsuits we will be filing on behalf of local residents who were sickened by contaminated Chipotle food,” said attorney Ron Simon, who represents Jones, the Dayton Daily reported. “We have handled hundreds of claims against Chipotle as this is Chipotle’s seventh food poisoning outbreak in the last 3 years. These lawsuits will force Chipotle to change its ways and make its food safer for everyone not just in Powell, Ohio, but across the United States.”