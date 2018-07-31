ESPN host reveals newborn daughter needed emergency surgery

ESPN host Samantha Ponder revealed Monday the harrowing experience of having her newborn daughter undergo emergency surgery last week.

Ponder, 32, shared in a series of Instagram photos that through “a series of terrifying and sudden events” her baby ended up in the neonatal intensive care unit. She added her daughter was recovering, and was “nothing short of miraculous.”

“Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma. I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough,” Ponder wrote on Instagram.

She added: “We are home now, still recovering, but overwhelmed with thankfulness for a God who provided real peace and comfort in the midst of our worst nightmare, incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn’t hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing.”

Ponder didn’t give detail as to why the newborn needed emergency surgery.

The “Sunday NFL Countdown” host posted photos last week of her husband Christian Ponder holding their baby.

So thankful. 🎀 A post shared by Sam Ponder (@samanthaponder) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

The couple also have two other young children.