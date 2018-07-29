Toddler's birthday at beach results in bacterial infections, mom says

Last week, little Aaliyah Casola celebrated her 3rd birthday at a park in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Less than a week later, she was hospitalized with two bacterial infections.

Aaliyah's mom, Anais Monteagudo, said her daughter caught impetigo and cellulitis, the Miami Herald reported.

Aaliyah was at the beach “for not even 2 hours,” Monteagudo wrote in a Facebook post.

"(T)he redness turned into blisters, and they kept growing on her body. That’s when I took her to the hospital.” - Anais Monteagudo, mother

“She’s now in pain and most likely getting scars all over her little hands and her chin because of this,” the mother wrote.

Everything seemed fine on the day of the beach visit, the mother said. But things weren't fine a day later.

“The next day I noticed she had redness under her lip but I didn’t think anything of it,” Monteagudo told the Herald about her daughter. “It got considerably worse as the days passed; the redness turned into blisters, and they kept growing on her body. That’s when I took her to the hospital.”

Monteagudo said a doctor told her “many people have come in from Key Biscayne with the same issues.”

The beach had been closed for high feces levels before reopening a fews days before the toddler’s birthday celebration, the Herald reported, citing Miami-Dade County records.

Health officials had also issued a no-swim advisory the week before the girl's beach visit, when unsafe levels of bacteria were detected, Fox affiliate WSVN-TV of Miami reported.

Key Biscayne is about 7 miles southeast of Miami, just south of Miami Beach.