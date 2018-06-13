'Dr. Drop It Like It's Hot' weight loss clinic owner accused of faking medical license

A Florida woman is facing six charges after investigators say she claimed to be a registered nurse and performed medical procedures despite never earning a medical degree. Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez, who owns the “Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot,” weight loss clinic, was arrested on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old allegedly prescribed medications and performed “vampire facelifts” on patients, Fox 13 reported. A second suspect, Dr. S. Kama Ashraf, was arrested on charges of knowingly employing an unlicensed person.

“One of the signs in one of the treatment rooms says, ‘Don’t forget where you came from, but never lose sight of where you’re going,’” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox 13. “Well, in case they’ve lost sight of where they are going, Jesse’s going to the county jail.”

Lopez’s Facebook page, which was still up as of Wednesday, features a photo of her performing a procedure on a patient.