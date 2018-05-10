Premature baby was decapitated 'when top NHS doc detached body from head during botched birth'

A premature baby was decapitated inside his mom's womb when a top NHS doctor detached his body from his head during a botched birth, a tribunal heard.

The hearing was told the first-time mom was then forced to undergo a C-section to remove the head - which was sewn onto the tragic tot's body so she could hold him and say goodbye.

It is alleged Dr Vaishnavy Laxman, 41, should have given the 30-year old patient an emergency Caesarean section at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, as the baby was in a breech position.

BRIT WOMAN MARCHED INTO COURT IN HANDCUFFS AFTER ‘TRYING TO KILL EX’S NEW GIRLFRIEND IN MAGALUF HIT-AND-RUN’

But it is claimed the consultant gynaecologist instead attempted to carry out the delivery naturally and told the mom to push while pulling the baby's legs.

This caused his legs, arms and torso to become detached, leaving the head still in his mother's womb, the hearing was told.

At a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, the mom - known as Patient A - told Dr Laxman “I don’t forgive you - I don’t forgive you” as the doctor stared down at the floor.

HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTES TO MOM-OF-THREE, 30, ‘STABBED TO DEATH AT HER NOTTINGHAM HOME’

The mom, holding two teddy bears in her arms, told the hearing it was her first birth and had been assured she would be given a C-section in the event of a breech birth.

She told the tribunal she was not informed about what would happen next, before being told to push.

She said: ''The only pain relief I was given was a spray on my tongue.

"I was told it was meant to loosen my cervix but I was not given gas and air - I was in pain.

"I had the doctors putting their hands inside me and I had them pushing on my stomach and then pulling me down."

MCDONALD’S CHICKEN NUGGETS HOW-TO-MAKE GUIDE GOES VIRAL AFTER WOMAN CREATES HOMEMADE REPLICA OF FAST FOOD CLASSIC

The grieving mom said Dr Laxman apologized after she was told her son had died - but as she didn't know what had happened she told her "it’s alright, these things happen, I forgive you".

She added: "She went away but I started screaming when I found out the full extent - I was just crying. I was upset because of the severity of his injury.

“I would never use the word stillborn, he was not stillborn he was decapitated.''

Midwife Mona Chard described the birth as "something you cannot forget and Patient A was very distressed".

Lawyer for the General Medical Council Charles Garside QC said: “Dr. Laxman allegedly delivered the legs, torso and arms successfully but whilst trying to deliver the head, it got stuck in the cervix.''