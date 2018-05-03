Woman has 132-pound ovarian cyst removed

A 38-year-old woman is home recovering after surgeons in Connecticut removed a 132-pound ovarian cyst that was sitting on her digestive tract. The patient, who was not named, is expected to make a full recovery and has since returned to a healthy weight, Fox 61 reported.

“I might expect to see a 25-pound ovarian tumor, but a 132-pound tumor is very rare,” Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, of Danbury Hospital, told the news outlet. “When I met the patient, she was extremely malnourished because the tumor was sitting on her digestive tract, and she used a wheelchair because of the tumor’s weight."

While ovarian cysts are typically small and may not cause symptoms, patients can experience pressure, bloating, swelling or pain in the lower abdomen. According to Medicine Plus, patients may require surgery if the cyst is causing pain, is a patient is past menopause, or if it does not go away.

The patient had been gaining about 10 pounds per week for two months. The surgery lasted about five hours and required two dozen medical personnel, who were able to save her other ovary and reconstruct her abdomen, Fox 61 reported.

“I wanted to help her, and I knew that we could at Danbury Hospital,” Andikyan said.