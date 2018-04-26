Expand / Collapse search
Alfie Evans' parents to meet with doctors to discuss taking terminally ill tot home

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
Parents of Alfie Evans have been embroiled in a lengthy battle over medical treatment for their 23-month-old son who is suffering from an unknown degenerative brain condition. Now Evans' parents are giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in a desperate bid to keep him alive.

The parents of Alfie Evans plan to meet with his doctors on Thursday to discuss bringing the terminally ill boy home. The latest development comes after The Court of Appeal upheld a ruling on Wednesday that prevented Tom Evans and Kate James from bringing their 23-month-old son to Rome for more treatment.

“We got rejected yesterday to go to Italy unfortunately,” Evans said outsider Alder Hey hospital, where Alfie has been since December 2016. “We could take it further but would that be the right thing to do, would there be more criticism? So what we do today is we have a meeting with the doctors at Alder Hey and we now start asking to go home.”

OPINION: WHY IS UK DETERMINED TO LET ALFIE EVANS DIE?

Alfie is facing an incurable degenerative neurological condition, and doctors say there is nothing else they can do for the toddler. His life support was withdrawn Monday after a series of court rulings blocked further treatment.

The case has sparked a months-long court battle between the toddler's parents and the hospital, with leaders from around Europe weighing in. Earlier this month, Pope Francis tweeted about the case and met with Evans to discuss the boy. 

In a bid to ease efforts in transferring the boy to Rome for treatment, Alfie was granted Italian citizenship on April 23, but the court upheld previous rulings.

Evans said that he will head back to court if Thursday's meeting does not go well.