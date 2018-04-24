Sorority grants World War II vet's final wish to dance with a beautiful woman

A bedridden 92-year-old World War II veteran had a dying wish fulfilled thanks to a Mississippi sorority — to dance with a beautiful woman.

Navy vet Paul Sonnier was the guest of the Phi Mu Sorority at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg at a party in his honor Monday, WDAM-TV reported.

"He'd always ask me if I wanted to go to Ropers, the local bar," the sorority’s Jessica Moreau said. “He says 'I'll teach you how to jitterbug and the waltz.'"

Moreau met Sonnier through SouthernCare Hospice Services, where she interns. During visits, he told her his final wish was to dance with a beautiful woman.

Sonnier "danced" to the music as he grasped hands with his hosts from his bed.

"It feels good to be with all these beautiful women," he told the station.

Family members said Sonnier was in the Navy during the Pearl Harbor attack and served during the war.

"What we appreciate the most is that our greatest generation member, my father, is happy that this younger generation appreciates everything that he did and sacrificed so they can sit here and have fun and have the freedoms that they have," his daughter Ida Sonnier said.