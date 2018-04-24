Ice pops recalled over possible listeria contamination

A West Virginia-based company has issued a voluntary recall for 3,000 cases of ice pops sold under two different brands over concerns about listeria contamination. The contamination occurred at a Denver facility and impacts Ziegenfelder Company: Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops, Fox 13 reports.

There have been no reported illnesses or incidents related to the recall, but the products were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The products were sold 12 per package and delivered to retailers between April 5 and April 19, Fox 13 reported. The FDA recommends those who purchased affected ice pops return them for a refund, or call the company at 1-888-683-0379 for further information.