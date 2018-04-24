1 dead, another recovering after 2 men suffer heart attacks at same train station

Officers called to a medical emergency at an Atlanta train station last week were called back to the same station an hour later, for the same emergency but with a different patient. At 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, officers arrived at the Kensington MARTA station to find a man in cardiac arrest.

He was unconscious, and a responding officer grabbed a nearby defibrillator as another began CPR, AJC.com reported. He was transported to a local hospital, but he suffered a second episode and later died.

VETERAN DIAGNOSED WITH SKIN CANCER AFTER DENTIST SPOTS MARK ON FACE

About an hour later, the same officers were called to respond to the same station for another man in cardiac arrest. They used the same defibrillator and began CPR before transporting him to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Despite the fatality, MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham commended the officers and said authorities did the right thing in installing defibrillators at all 38 stations.

“The fact that there were two separate cardiac arrests at the same station just an hour apart is rather remarkable,” Dunham said, according to AJC.com. “I’m proud of the way the officers responded.”