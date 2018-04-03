Family reveals son, 2, miraculously woke up from coma day after being taken off life support

A British family celebrated Easter Sunday marking two years of what they call their "Easter miracle."

On Easter Sunday 2016, then 2-year-old Dylan Askin miraculously woke up from a coma one day after he was taken off support.

"I am not massively religious, but I did think it was a miracle," Kerry Askin, Dylan's mother, told the Daily Mail.

Little Dylan, 4, is now the poster child of for CLIC Sargent, a charity that helps families with children who have cancer.

The family is supporting a Easter campaign for CLIC Sargent after they credited the foundation for helping them while Dylan was sick.

He almost lost his life two years ago from Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), a rare disease that affects the lungs.

Dylan was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Day in 2015 after he had trouble breathing. Doctors discovered the young boy had cysts covering his lungs and was suffering from a collapsed lung.

He was diagnosed with LCH, but his illness worsened after he contacted pneumonia. On Good Friday in 2016, Dylan’s parents were ready to say goodbye to their son who had taken a turn for the worse.

“On Good Friday they told us things were looking bleak and that we weren’t going to get him back,” Kerry Askin told the charity. “All the settings on all the machines were at their highest and he was still struggling. We had him christened, all his family came from all over to say goodbye, including his big brother.”

The next day, the doctors started taking the child off life support slowly but the young boy’s heart rate became normal.

“We just said ’stop; there is still fight in him,’” Kerry Askin said. “Then his oxygen levels started to pick up, and he started coming back to us. By Easter Sunday, he was stable enough that I felt comfortable enough to have a lie down. I was strong in that belief that he was our Easter miracle.

"When we told our eldest, he said ‘he’s like Jesus’ – because he had been learning about it in school,” she recalled.

Dylan was well enough to return home a month after he woke up and completed chemotherapy until July 2017. His family said he is happy and an older brother to Logan.

