Toddler hospitalized with severe blisters from toy makeup kit making recovery

A 3-year-old girl hospitalized with horrible blisters after playing with a toy makeup kit is finally recovering.

Lydia Cravens is seeing some relief since she was admitted to an Illinois hospital for severe hives and painful blisters on her face. Her parents, Tony and Kylie, told People, that a doctor determined the allergic reaction was because of a toy makeup kit her parents bought at a local Family Dollar store.

Kylie, of Georgetown, Illinois, told People, “When she first began reacting, she had severe swelling of the eyes and face. She was very uncomfortable. The only thing we are worried about is Lydia and her getting better right now. Nothing else is important.”

Lydia’s reaction was first reported by her parents on Facebook 24 hours after using the makeup. The post, that went viral, explained how Lydia’s eyes became “swollen and blistered shut” and also described that the toddler had a rash all over her body and was unable to eat due to blistering and her cracked lips.

The parents also included in the post that they thought the makeup was “harmless” and “non-toxic.”

“We never imagined after spending the day applying to her eyes and lips that our worst nightmare would come true,” they wrote.

Family Dollar issued a response through a spokesperson, Randy Guiler. “We have not heard from the family directly ‒ he said ‒ but are aware of the media reports and are pleased to hear that Lydia is recovering from her allergic reaction.”

He explained to People that the company purchased a supplier’s product matching the photo in social media.

"In accordance with our procedures, our supplier’s product had been independently tested for toxic chemicals. Upon being made aware of this incident, we re-confirmed that test results showed that no toxic chemicals were found in these makeup kits. We have received no other complaints or claims of allergic reactions related to this product.”

Recently released photos from Lydia's hospital bed show the little girl with a swollen face and dark marks around her mouth and eyes. Her mother said she has been improving,

“My baby is not 100 percent at this point. She is improving every day and we are grateful and we pray that she continues to improve,” Kylie added. “She is just ready to get back to being Lydia.”