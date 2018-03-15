Stunning pics of midwife mom delivering her own baby by C-section

Amazing photographs have been released of a midwife delivering her own child by C-section.

As a midwife, Emily Dial had witnessed plenty of births. Unfortunately, however, her first experience with maternity ended badly a few years ago, as she lost a baby boy after a scheduled C-section.

The Central Kentucky midwife wanted this experience to be poignant, so she asked a friend and photographer Sarah Hill to document the moment.



The two women became close friends after Emily delivered Sarah's child.

Sarah, a professional photographer from Colorado, told CafeMomthat as soon as Emily found out she was pregnant, she knew she wanted to deliver the child herself.

Emily's first son, Grayson, died because he was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which never allowed his lungs to develop. So this time she wanted the birth to be different, and enlisted the help of colleagues who worked with her on the delivery ward at Kentucky's Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

The day of the surgery, Emily was prepped, given gloves to wear and a clear sterile screen to protect her face while allowing her to watch everything.

Once doctors made the initial cut, she reached down and pulled her daughter Emma out.

She told CafeMom, “It was an incredible feeling to reach down, feel her head, then slowly feel the rest of her coming, but a little strange not being able to feel the rest of my abdomen.” She added, “It truly was one of the happiest moments of my life.”

Sarah captured the remarkable birth with her camera.

“It made it even more special that she works beside her delivery team every day,” she told Love What Matters. “As soon as I arrived, I could feel the love in the room.”

Sarah reflected on Facebook, “This was by far one of the most incredible days of my life … It was unreal. To say that [Emily] is amazing is an understatement.”