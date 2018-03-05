Expand / Collapse search
Toddler needs 125G surgery in order to smile for the first time

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
A New York family raises money for a life-changing surgery for their three-year-old daughter, Addison Garvey. Addison suffers from Moebius syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the muscles that control facial expression. The Garvey's are hoping to raise enough money so Addison can have the surgery before she starts kindergarten.

A couple is trying to raise $125,000 for a surgery that will allow their little girl to smile. 

Three-year-old Addison Garvey has a neurological disorder, Moebius syndrome, that causes facial paralysis and prevents her from smiling.

Addison lives with Moebius Syndrome which means she can't smile. See SWNS story NYSMILE; A mum and dad who have never seen their daughter smile due to a rare syndrome said a surgery to help her express herself for the first time would change their lives. Addison Garvey, three, was diagnosed with Moebius syndrome soon after she was born in December 2014 â a rare neurological condition that affects the muscles which control facial expression and eye movement. The rare syndrome, which affects one in ten million children, also means that Addison lives every night connected to a ventilator and a feeding tube as she has difficulty swallowing and breathing on her own. Addisonâs parents Jennifer Garvey, 29 and James Garvey, 36, said it has been very painful to have never seen their âhappy girlâ smile, but said a procedure called facial reanimation could help Addison express herself for the first time.

A special surgery is offering hope to three-year old Addison Garvey who has never smiled because of a rare syndrome that causes facial paralysis.  (© Jennifer Garvey / SWNS.com)

During the operation, called facial reanimation, doctors would transfer the temporalis tendon from the top of Addison’s face to the corners of her mouth, giving her the ability to smile for the first time in her life.

“We have never seen Addison smile, which has been so painful because she’s such a happy girl, she has such a good attitude despite everything she’s been through,” her father James told news service SWNS.

Addison was diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome soon after her birth in Dec 2014. See SWNS story NYSMILE; A mum and dad who have never seen their daughter smile due to a rare syndrome said a surgery to help her express herself for the first time would change their lives. Addison Garvey, three, was diagnosed with Moebius syndrome soon after she was born in December 2014 â a rare neurological condition that affects the muscles which control facial expression and eye movement. The rare syndrome, which affects one in ten million children, also means that Addison lives every night connected to a ventilator and a feeding tube as she has difficulty swallowing and breathing on her own. Addisonâs parents Jennifer Garvey, 29 and James Garvey, 36, said it has been very painful to have never seen their âhappy girlâ smile, but said a procedure called facial reanimation could help Addison express herself for the first time.

Addison was diagnosed in 2014 with the rare condition that prevents her from smiling.  (© Jennifer Garvey / SWNS.com)

ANGELINA JOLIE'S FACIAL PARALYSIS: WHAT IS BELL'S PALSY?

The pricey procedure would also help the 3-year-old with her speech, and her ability to swallow and chew. At the moment, she needs a ventilator and feeding tube to help her with those functions.

"It’s so important for her social skills to be able to smile and move her face and to be able to do things we take for granted, like the ability to open and close her mouth," her father said.

Addison Garvey, 3, with her brother Jackson, 19 months. See SWNS story NYSMILE; A mum and dad who have never seen their daughter smile due to a rare syndrome said a surgery to help her express herself for the first time would change their lives. Addison Garvey, three, was diagnosed with Moebius syndrome soon after she was born in December 2014 â a rare neurological condition that affects the muscles which control facial expression and eye movement. The rare syndrome, which affects one in ten million children, also means that Addison lives every night connected to a ventilator and a feeding tube as she has difficulty swallowing and breathing on her own. Addisonâs parents Jennifer Garvey, 29 and James Garvey, 36, said it has been very painful to have never seen their âhappy girlâ smile, but said a procedure called facial reanimation could help Addison express herself for the first time.

Even though Addison can't speak, she and her brother Jackson communicate using sign language.  (© Jennifer Garvey / SWNS.com)

“Addison’s so bright, she’s just 3 but she knows hundreds of signs and that’s how she communicates,” her mother Jennifer told SWNS.

"Intellectually she’s above average, and it’s difficult to watch how frustrated she gets because I know she just has so much to say,” she explained.

PARENTS RACING TO SAVE TODDLER FROM 'CHILDHOOD ALZHEIMER'S'

The mother added how Addison and their 19-month-old son, Jackson, are able to communicate with each other. "It's amazing to see how much she and her brother love each other. They communicate in sign language which is amazing to watch."

The parents want Addison to have the surgery in 2019, before she starts kindergarten. The couple has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the surgery.