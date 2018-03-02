Expand / Collapse search
Parkinsons Disease

Shocking video shows Parkinson's tremors suddenly stop after surgeon cuts brain pathway

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
Parkinson's disease breakthrough? Surgeons stop tremors in patient

Incredible video: Brain surgeons in India cut into a Parkinson's patient's brain and destroy a pathway to instantly stop her debilitating tremors.

A Parkinson’s patient lived an incredible moment when doctors were able to stop the severe tremors she had endured for the last seven years. 

Surgeons in India were able to cut into the woman’s brain while she was awake and destroy a key pathway, instantly stopping the involuntary movements. 

This is the incredible moment brain surgeons 'burned' a part of a Parkinson's sufferer's BRAIN - instantly stopping her debilitating tremors.  ( © Dinesh Dubney / SWNS.com)

The 67-year-old named Jyoti, who didn’t want to give her last name, suffered from shaking in her arms and legs so severe that she and her family were barely able to sleep at night.

Newly released video shows her on the operating table, awake, with her arms outstretched violently shaking — and then suddenly the shaking stops, coinciding with the moment when surgeons made the special cut.

"Precision is the key operational word when doing 'circuit burning' surgeries inside the brain," Dr. Sharon Srinivasan told SWNS, "especially in such cases where the circuits are 8-9 cm. deep inside.”

The neurosurgeon said the patient remains free of tremors thanks to the procedure – called a thalamotomy – which he performed at Jain Hospital, in Bengaluru, India.

This is the incredible moment brain surgeons 'burned' a part of a Parkinson's sufferer's BRAIN - instantly stopping her debilitating tremors. See SWNS story SWSHAKE; Jyoti, 67, had suffered from shaking in her arms and legs for seven years, and the condition was so severe her and her family were barely able to sleep at night. But brain surgeons cut into her brain while she was awake and destroyed a pathway which caused the involuntary movements. An incredible video shows her outstretched arm shaking violently - before it instantly stops when surgeons made the cut.

Since brain surgeons were able to cut off the shaking, 67-year old Jyoti of India, no longer has tremors in her legs or arms.  ( © Dinesh Dubney / SWNS.com)

"These tremors do not respond very well to medicines, so to get the precise 'spot' during surgery is 'critical' to get near-perfect results,” Srinivasan explained.

"A small wrong move or location can cause a major stroke," he said.

Jyoti’s son, Ravi, told SWNS that seeing his mother's left leg and shoulder shaking made it seem like she had "some evil soul in her body."

"Thanks to Dr Sharan who operated, my mother is improving day by day,” the 32-year-old said.