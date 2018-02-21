Expand / Collapse search
Healthy food blogger almost died from dieting obsession

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
A 26-year old was so obsessed with healthy food that she ended up becoming malnourished.

A food blogger who posted beautiful food pictures on Instagram revealed she almost died of an eating disorder.

Eloise du Lart prided herself on posting appetizing pictures of healthy foods to her thousands of followers, but she became so obsessed with exercise and eating so-called superfoods that she dipped to 56 pounds.

Eloise around her worst time with her disorders.

It was until Eloise du Lart old hurt her back, and was hospitalized that she was diagnosed with orthorexia.  ( © SWNS.com)

She became ill from never eating her dishes, she said, because they were usually inedible after she had spent hours taking the perfect pictures and posting them online.

CAN YOU BE ADDICTED TO HEALTHY FOODS?

The 24-year-old told SWNS, “It was my obsession to be perfect that led me down this road."

Eloise Du Lart, 24, from Stratford upon Avon in Warwickshire has survived Orthorexia, which is a rare eating disorder that made her obsessed with healthy eating, to the point her body wasn't getting the nutrition it needed to survive and led to physical health problems.

With a new food plan and the right help, Eloise is now 126 pounds and using her own experience to warn other young people about the dangers of being obsessed with "perfection."  ( © SWNS.com)

“By the time I actually got round to eat the dish, it was inedible," she said. "Either it had gone cold or had congealed so I was posting these amazing pictures but not eating."

“I would eat for lunch sprouted green bread, avocado and vegan protein, and for dinner it was rice or fish, it was pretty much a stripped back diet," she said.

Some of the food Eloise would prepare for social media which looked wonderful but wasn't nutritious enough for the body.

Eloise became obsessed with posting perfect pictures of her healthy creations to her thousands of Instagram followers.  ( © SWNS.com)

She told the news service she recently made one of the dishes she used to eat and it tasted "disgusting."

"I couldn’t believe I used to eat that," she said.

'DOWNTON ABBEY' STAR OPENS UP ABOUT EATING DISORDER

It took hurting her back and discovering her bones were brittle ─ because she was malnourished ─ to make a lifestyle change.

“My bones were weak because they weren’t getting the right nutrients, but I just thought I must be fit because I was thin and my Instagram pictures looked so good," said Eloise.

She contacted a dietician who examined her eating habits and discovered she had orthorexia, an obsession with eating healthy food.

Eloise explained, "I had to stop working out and eat a more balanced diet. I felt hopeless and lost, it made me realize I knew nothing."

With a new food plan and the right help, Eloise is now 126 pounds and using her own experience to warn other young people about the dangers of being obsessed with "perfection."