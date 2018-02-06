Full House: Family of 13 sons is expecting another child

A family with 13 boys is about to get even bigger. Jay and Kateri Schwandt are expecting a 14th child and, as much as they would love some pink around the house, they aren’t too worried about gender.

The baby is due in April but the couple has decided to keep the baby's sex a surprise, like they did the last few deliveries.

Kateri, 42, became a mom for the first time 25 years ago. Her youngest is now two years old.

The father, Jay, told WOOD-TV he hopes it's a girl but isn't too sure he'll ever have a daughter at this point.

"I would love to have a girl, but I just don't think it's in the cards," he said, adding that this pregnancy will probably be their last.

"It just feels like this is going to be it, and we're going to enjoy every second of it," Schwandt said.

But Kateri said she and her husband thought their 13th baby would be their last. Growing up in a large family is normal for the mother-of-13, since Kateri is one of 14 children herself.

"If you have three, it's the same as having 10 at this point, if you ask me," she said. "It's just more chaos, more noise. It's nothing we're not used to at this point."