Florida teen's dying wish to marry high school sweetheart to come true

Wedding bells are in the air for a couple whose love will last long after death.

A Florida teenager with terminal cancer will get his dying wish on Sunday to marry his high school sweetheart.

Dustin Snyder, 19, of Valrico, Fla., has been battling cancer, synovial sarcoma, on-and-off since before he turned 18, ABC News Go reported.

The young man was told he was cancer-free following surgery and chemotherapy, but just three weeks ago he experienced pain and was rushed to the hospital where he was told the cancer had returned.

Snyder was given just weeks to live.

"The only treatment for this is removal and they can’t remove this," Cassandra Fondahn, Snyder’s mother told FOX 13. “It’s been a rough road.”

His girlfriend, Sierra Siverio, who has stayed by Snyder’s side through his sickness, plans to marry her boyfriend Sunday at Big Red Barn in Plant City.

“That means everything to me,” Siverio told FOX 13. “I'm going to be there for him no matter what and I'm really excited for this opportunity.”

“She was there with me since the beginning, and I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else,” Snyder told FOX 8.

The teens met in middle school but lost touch before reuniting in high school.

The community has come together to make sure the wedding is as memorable as possible. Citizens have donated everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

LifePath Hospice is working to get the flowers and bridesmaids dresses, along with someone to provide drinks and a bar service.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the couple’s wedding. As of Saturday morning, the campaign has raised more than $19,500.

“I can’t believe the amount of people that have reached out to help,” Fondahn told FOX 8. “It’s a lot of good and compassionate people.”

Siverio said she and Dustin would be together “no matter what, forever, in both of our hearts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.