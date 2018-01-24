Expand / Collapse search
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Model shares bloated IBS photos and harrowing syndrome story

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
Relief finally came when Alyce started seeing a dietician who put her on a very strict food plan.

You’d never know it but this beautiful model was once so sick and bloated she could barely get out of bed. Australian model Alyce Crawford is showing the world through her Instagram feed how she’s managing to look gorgeous and still live with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

She describes her struggle with the disease to her 20,000 followers. “The symptom I suffer with specifically is severe bloating. It began literally overnight while I was living in America. I woke up one morning, my stomach was extremely bloated and I was experiencing sharp stabbing pains. From that day on, my life was never the same.”

IBS REALITY A long but (hopefully) helpful post below👇👇 Please read until the end💟💟 . These 2 photos are examples of me living a balanced lifestyle while also suffering from IBS. Last night I wanted to enjoy some delicious guacamole (which I haven't eaten in months), however avocado, garlic and onion all effect my IBS (high FODMAP foods), and my stomach bloated immediately. . Last Saturday night I was planning on going out to dinner with my friends and boyfriend. We must have called 6 restaurants prior to ensure there was something I could eat. Although every restaurant we contacted tried to accommodate me, none of them could. Situations like this takes the joy out of doing something as simple and enjoyable as dining out with your friends and/or partner, not to mention I hated that I was being difficult (luckily for me, my friends and boyfriend are the best and they completely understand my situation...and love me anyway haha). In the end, we had to compromise so we could still enjoy our night. My friends instead came over to our house where they brought wine, and everyone ordered take away👍👍 . Situations like this make me realise the importance of positivity and resilience. A part of me was sad and frustrated, but I was determined to make sure it wouldn't ruin our night. The way I often view unfortunate situations are👉you have 2 options: 1. Either feel upset, feel sorry for yourself and let that negativity ruin your day/night/month Or 2. pick yourself up, find a way to turn the situation around as best you can and keep going!!!!!!👊👊👊👊👊👊 What would have been the use if I chose to be negative and let the situation upset me? We would have probably all ended up doing nothing. *CONTINUED IN COMMENTS

According to the Mayo Clinic, IBS is a medical condition that causes abdominal cramping, bloating and digestive issues. Different foods, stress, and hormones can be factors that trigger flare-ups.

She describes a dramatic photo of herself with a bloated stomach, “I put up with 90 per cent of the time for 3 years… Looking this way was just one of the battles, the other was how I felt. Sick, nauseous, sore, unmotivated and very lethargic....All I wanted to wear was my pajamas and not move from a laying down position...” wrote the model.

OFFICIALLY SUMMER🌞OFFICIALLY THE MONTH OF CHRISTMAS🎄OFFICIALLY THE HAPPIEST GIRL ALIVE😄😄 For the girls that inboxed me (and for anyone else that cares haha) my smoothie is a CHOC🍫BANANA🍌 BERRY🍇SMOOTHIE (see below for ingredients👇+ it is low FODMAP) which is my afternoon snack basically every day! It's quite simple but delicious, and perfect to have in summer🌞🍍🌴👌🌞👍🌴✌️👙 __ 1/2 frozen banana __ Handful frozen blueberries __ 1 tablespoon cacao __ Dash cinnamon __ Almond milk . . . . . . #healthy #tgif #summer #summervibes #sun #sunny #health #fit #smoothie #recipe #smoothierecipe #hungry #instafit #yummy #ibs #guthealth #exercise #exercising #active #activewear #activelifestyle #lifestyle #motivation #fitgirls #friday

 “I was so unwell physically and mentally and wanted to get better so badly that I 100 per cent committed to the process,” she wrote

The Mayo Clinic cites that foods and beverages that include wheat, dairy products, citrus fruits, beans, cabbage, milk and carbonated make IBS symptoms worse.

BELOW👇 A very honest & very personal post that I am sharing in the hope that it can help someone else. *NOTE* This story has a positive ending so if you read it, read it all! For the last 3 years, I have suffered with IBS. The symptom I suffer with specifically is severe bloating. It began literally overnight while I was living in America. I woke up one morning, my stomach was extremely bloated & I was experiencing sharp stabbing pains. From that day on, my life was never the same. This illness is often very misunderstood & overlooked a lot by medical professionals & the general public alike. No, it is not life threating, but it is a condition that has caused & had a severe negative impact on my mental & physical health. To me, that alone is enough to be considered an illness. There was never 1 day in 3 years, that I ever felt completely well or healthy. The repercussions of feeling this way not only effected my mental & physical health, but effected relationships & my work as a model. For those of you reading who suffer from IBS or a similar condition (or know someone suffering) will understand & know exactly what I am talking about, & others may scroll past this post. But this is real, it hurts & I am sharing my experience & how I came to get better so it can possibly help someone else. The above photo on the right where I am bloated was the stomach I put up with 90% of the time for 3 years. The photo on the left is my stomach NOW 90% of the time (+ 4kgs of body fat down compared to the photo on the right). No woman or man is ever going feel good about themselves, while physically looking like the photo on the right. Looking this way was just one of the battles, the other was how I felt. Sick, nauseous, sore, unmotivated & very lethargic. Feeling like this often made the smallest thing in my day a struggle (getting dressed for example). All I wanted to wear, was my pyjamas & not move from a laying down position, as sitting upright hurt too much. *CONTINUED IN COMMENTS

