Dog suffers burns, swollen eye after being dyed purple, animal services says

An animal services team in Florida is pleading with pet owners after a dog suffered burns, eye swelling and nearly died after being colored purple with human hair dye.

Pinellas County Animal Services shared the cautionary tale Tuesday on Facebook, warning people against using such products, despite the growing popularity of “funky styles,” because they are toxic and can cause both internal and external injuries to pets, the team said.

CAUTION: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Three months ago, Violet, a white Maltese mix described as a “little 5 pound ball of attitude,” came to them visibly hurt after she was dyed purple, according to the post.

“Violet’s eyes were swollen shut, she was limp and listless, she had obvious burns to her skin – we gave fluids, pain meds and we gently washed as much of the chemical dye off as we could, we bandaged her up,” the post said. “Then we waited – Violet went home with our veterinarian and we waited.”

The team said they were “amazed” after learning the pup survived the night and “was alert and freely offering kisses.” But once they began to shave her fur, they found that her damaged skin started coming off, exposing painful wounds.

“Good thing Violet was peacefully anesthetized,” the post said. “It was so much worse than we initially thought – how would this little dog make it through?!?!”

But she did. And after months of medication, extensive care and faith, the team reached “the silver lining.”

“Violet began to tell us what to do – it started with a little noise; not really a bark, not really a cry. But then she found her voice and she never, ever, EVER stopped,” the post said.

The pooch seemingly took charge of the office, walking around with the vet as she pleased and “visiting each office requesting treats or hugs or gentle pats,” the team said.

“It was clear – Violet was on the mend and she wanted everyone to know it.”

And despite lingering fears over potential complications and her long-term condition, Violet turned out just fine, the post said.

“When the final badges came off we breathed a collective sigh of relief – Violet was beautiful. She will always have her own individual style and that’s just fine with her new owners, who specialize in beautifying pets.”

And even though Violet’s story seemed to have a happy ending, the team urged pet owners to consider the products they use “or you could be putting your pet’s life on the line.”