Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CANCER

Brave 5-year-old boy donating bone marrow to little brother with cancer

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
Finley Cripps will donate bone marrow to younger brother, Ollie who has acute myeloid leukemia.

Finley Cripps will donate bone marrow to younger brother, Ollie who has acute myeloid leukemia.  (SWNS)

A five-year-old British boy is coming to his brother’s rescue. Finley Cripps will undergo a bone marrow transplant for his little 3-year-old brother, Ollie, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. 

Following months of chemotherapy, the cancer-stricken toddler has relapsed and is in desperate need of a transplant.

(L-R) Ollie, 3 and Finley,5 Cripps. See National copy NNHERO: A big brother who was the 'perfect' bone marrow match for his sick younger sibling even wants to shave his hair - so they can match. Brave Finley Cripps, five, is donating marrow to younger brother Ollie, three, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Proud full-time mum Fiona, 26, says the brothers are 'very close' and have both been 'brilliant', despite the testing ordeal.

All three of Ollie's siblings were a match, but doctors believe Finley is the best candidate.  ( © SWNS.com)

Doctors tested all of Ollie's siblings, Finley and twin sisters Ellie and Evie, to see if they were bone marrow matches, according to news service SWNS.

“We were very nervous to say the least, as they had informed us that there was a one-in-four chance that one of the siblings would be a match,” said Fiona Cripps, the boys' mother.

US CLEARS FIRST 'LIVING DRUG' FOR TOUGH CHILDHOOD LEUKEMIA

Surprisingly, results showed that all three siblings were a match.

The 26-year-old mother described the relief as “unreal.”

Ollie Cripps, 3 in hospital. See National copy NNHERO: A big brother who was the 'perfect' bone marrow match for his sick younger sibling even wants to shave his hair - so they can match. Brave Finley Cripps, five, is donating marrow to younger brother Ollie, three, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Proud full-time mum Fiona, 26, says the brothers are 'very close' and have both been 'brilliant', despite the testing ordeal.

Before the transplant, three-year-old Ollie must go through two more rounds of chemotherapy.  ( © SWNS.com)

"Ollie’s consultant and the doctors were astonished, as it doesn’t happen."

Big brother Finley was the doctor’s first choice over his sisters because he is the oldest and of the same sex.

Fiona and Lee Cripps with son Ollie, 3 and Finley,5 Cripps. See National copy NNHERO: A big brother who was the 'perfect' bone marrow match for his sick younger sibling even wants to shave his hair - so they can match. Brave Finley Cripps, five, is donating marrow to younger brother Ollie, three, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Proud full-time mum Fiona, 26, says the brothers are 'very close' and have both been 'brilliant', despite the testing ordeal.

26-year old mother Fiona Cripps said "the relief was unreal" when doctors said all three children were a match.  ( © SWNS.com)

Before the transplant, Ollie must go through two more rounds of chemotherapy.

CANCER RETURNS IN TODDLER WHO OVERCAME DISEASE WITH
IDENTICAL TWIN AS INFANT

In support of his older brother, Finley asked his hairdresser to shave his hair off, like Ollie — but his parents said he should first help raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, through a fundraising page they have set up. 