Connecticut woman battling breast cancer dies hours after exchanging vows

A Connecticut woman fighting breast cancer got married last month at a hospital hours before she died.

Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed glued to an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said “I do” Dec. 22 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

Mosher, a 31-year-old school psychologist, died the next day.

The couple fell in love after meeting at a swing-dance class in 2015. David Mosher told reporters that he planned to propose to Heather on the same day she was diagnosed with breast cancer – Dec. 23, 2016.

He said he still decided to go through with the proposal later that night as they rose a horse-drawn carriage.

"She didn't know I was going to propose that night, but I said to myself, she needs to know she's not going to go down this road alone," he told WFSB-TV.

The cancer in Heather Mosher’s body spread quickly despite surgeries and chemotherapy. The pair set a wedding date of Dec. 30, 2017, but doctors urged them to move it up sooner.

On the day of the wedding, family and friends worked together to get Heather Mosher into her gown and a wig. The couple exchanged vows in the hospital's chapel.

David Mosher said some of his wife's final words were her vows.

"It was just like surreal because I'm supposed to be exchanging vows to her and here I am saying goodbye," he told ABC News.

Her funeral was held Saturday, the original date of the wedding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.