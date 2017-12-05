Kroger recalls purified water for babies after mold discovered

Kroger has recalled gallons of its purified water for babies after it received several complaints of mold found in the containers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

The company said consumers reported finding mold in the one-gallon containers of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with fluoride. The recalled items have an expiration date between April 26, 2018 and Oct. 10, 2018, the FDA announced.

Tests concluded the mold Talaromyces penicillium had contaminated the water. Consumers could suffer an allergic reaction — such as a skin rash, runny nose and sneezing — if they inhale or touch the mold.

Officials said that although the water was packaged in clear containers, some of the mold isn’t clearly visible for parents or caregivers.

The water was sold in 14 states at Kroger stores and other supermarkets, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Owen’s and Payless Super Market. The FDA urged stores to pull the items from shelves.