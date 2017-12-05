EMT born in ambulance delivers baby en route to hospital on his birthday

For an emergency medical technician in Maryland, life has come full circle. Dan Helsel, who turned 42 on Monday, marked the occasion by helping a woman deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance, which is the same way he made his entrance into the world.

“My mom always said I’ve been hearing sirens all my life,” Helsel told NBC 12.

Helsel, who had never worked on his birthday before, timed the unidentified woman’s contractions to be one minute apart.

“As soon as we started to move, the baby’s head came out,” Helsel told the news outlet. “I think the baby’s head came out before we got out of the parking lot.”

The baby, named Zoey, was born without complications and is said to be doing well.