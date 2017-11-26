Indiana ‘Night Nurse’ whose tweet about white women sparked investigation 'no longer' with hospital

A nurse at one of the largest hospital systems in the nation who sparked an internal investigation after posting a controversial tweet reportedly "is no longer an employee" at Indiana University Health.

Taiyesha Baker, a nurse at the hospital, allegedly posted a tweet Friday under the account "Night Nurse," saying that white women are raising sons who are "rapists," "racists" and "killers."

In a statement Sunday, a spokesperson for the hospital said "A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health," Fox 59 reported.

"Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves b___," the tweet read.

An IU Health spokesperson confirmed after the post was discovered that Baker is a registered nurse, but declined to reveal the hospital where she is currently employed.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee," the hospital said in a statement. "Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

Baker claimed to work in pediatrics in previously deleted tweets.

According to public records obtained by Fox 59, Baker was issued a nursing license on Oct. 30.