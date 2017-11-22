Baby born 5 weeks early shares birthday with mom, grandma

A newborn’s Nov. 19 arrival marked a special date in his family’s calendar for a number of reasons, including that he now shares a birthday with his mother and maternal grandmother. Micah Lee Dunn, who was born more than a month early, is “doing amazing,” NJ.com reported.

“I don’t know why, but I kept saying to my daughter that the baby was going to come on our birthday,” Clara Gregory, Micah’s grandmother, told NJ.com.

Micah’s mother, Theresa Dunn, had been diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, and while doctors were hoping to delay labor until closer to Micah’s Dec. 25 due date, she was admitted to University Medical Center at Princeton on Thursday and realized her son could be born on her birthday.

FORMERLY CONJOINED TWINS HEAD HOME FOR HOLIDAYS

“My husband kept saying, ‘he’s going to be born on your birthday,’” Dunn, 31, told NJ.com. “And I finally came to the realization Saturday night that he really could be born on our birthday.”

And sure enough, Micah was born on Sunday weighing 4 pounds, 2 ounces, making for an extra special present on his mom and grandma’s birthdays.

“We’ll obviously cherish this for the rest of our lives,” Dunn told the news outlet.