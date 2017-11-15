Woman dies after undergoing liposuction procedure in Mexico, family says

A California woman’s “quest for perfection” ended tragically on Saturday when she died after undergoing a liposuction procedure in Mexico that sent her into a coma, her family said.

Irma Saenz, 51, died at a San Diego hospital after she went to Tijuana to get liposuction last month, her family told KTLA. The family said they didn’t know Saenz was traveling to Mexico to get the operation and received a phone call from the clinic saying there were complications from the surgery.

“She suffered lack of oxygen which caused, what they say, severe anoxic brain injury,” Nora Saenz, her niece, told KTLA.

Saenz allegedly took an Uber from Los Angeles to the Mexican border city to meet the doctor. The driver then told the doctors to contact her emergency contact, her boyfriend, when the surgery went wrong, the family said.

“[The San Diego doctors] mentioned the tube that they put the ventilation in wasn’t even installed properly, so we have no idea how long my aunt went without oxygen to the brain,” Nora Saenz said.

The family created a GoFundMe page last Thursday, saying Saenz’s organs were shutting down and was “fighting a losing battle.” She died due to lack of oxygen to her brain.

“We just want justice,” David Reynoso said.

The family is warning other people looking to save money on plastic surgery to be careful.

“It’s not worth it. It wasn’t worth it for my sister,” Carmen Quintana, Saenz’s sister, told CBS2. “You see a lot of people getting their bodies redone. Mommy makeovers, what have you…and people that don’t have the financial backing are looking for a way of getting it done at a cheaper cost and I think that’s what my aunt did.”

The family told KTLA they are looking to seek legal action against the doctor who operated on her, but added it was difficult because of the loose regulations. The doctor said he was unavailable to discuss the case to the news station.