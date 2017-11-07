Man who walked miles in search of a kidney donor for his wife has found a match

Last month, Wayne Winters’ dedication to finding his wife a kidney donor went viral.

The 74-year-old would walk miles every day near his Utah home, wearing a sandwich board that read, “Need kidney 4 wife.”

Now, the Farr West, Utah man’s pleas have been answered – his wife has been matched with a kidney donor.

Winters and his wife, Deanna received the good news on Sunday, nearly two years after she was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure.

“We have a kidney for you get down here," Winters told KSTU.

“I was just so overwhelmed. I didn't know what to think."

Winters said hundreds had stepped up to help after seeing his story.

“Between 7-8, it filled my phone up. I’m sitting here with this full phone,” Winters said.

The kidney that his wife received was donated by someone who passed away, and Winters is very grateful for the gift.

“If she can have a good five years that would be awesome, we can have our life back,” Winters said.

While the two, who have been married 26 years, will be able to enjoy more time together, Winters won’t be retiring his sandwich board anytime soon. Instead, he plans to keep trying to help those in need of kidney donors.

“I will spend more of my days walking with my sign to see how many I can get,” Winters said.

“Think about it, we could start a kidney revolution, and that would be so great."