Nurse serenades dying patient with her favorite song

More than 3 million people have watched a nurse in Tennessee serenade her dying patient with her favorite song after the woman’s daughter captured the emotional moment on video, and shared it on Facebook. Margaret Smith, 63, was being cared for at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being diagnosed with liver cancer, Q 13 Fox reported.

Smith was headed for a liver transplant, but her health deteriorated and doctors said she was too sick to survive the procedure. Plans were then made to transfer Smith to a nursing home in Cookeville, but before she left, nurse Olivia Nuefelder gave her a special send off.

Smith’s daughter, Megan Smith, captured the moment on video as Neufelder held her hand and sang “Dancing in the Sky,” by Dani and Lizzy. Both Smith and Neufelder were overcome with emotion during the clip.

“You never left her side by choice!!” Megan Smith wrote alongside Sunday’s Facebook post. “Words cannot describe the appreciation and love we feel for nurse Olivia who mom calls her angel! Your dedication to your patients is beyond any that I have seen, you truly are a beam of light and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and care and love you shared for my mother. God bless you Olivia!”

Smith died on Wednesday, Q 13 Fox reported. Neufelder told a local radio station that knowing “she will be dancing in the heavens and singing with the angels helps me find peace during this somber time.”

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family pay for Smith’s medical expenses.