Fertility doctor alleged to have inseminated patients with his sperm to plead guilty

A former fertility doctor in Indiana accused of using his own sperm to impregnate patients plans to plead guilty to two charges of obstruction of justice.

Donald Cline, 78, allegedly fathered at least 25 children via sperm donation while he was a fertility doctor, Fox 59 reported, citing Cline’s biological children who were connected through DNA testing and the website 23andme.

Cline’s attorneys on Tuesday said the former doctor will admit that he lied to state investigators about inseminating the patients. with his own sperm.

Paternity tests indicate Cline is likely the biological father of at least two of his patients' children, according to court records.

"This wasn't just a handful of kids or mothers that this happened to that resulted into a handful of children. We're now into several dozen. And it's going to continue to grow," Matt White, whose mother was also one of Cline's patients, told The Associated Press.

“I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t be any happier,” Jacoba Ballard, one of the children Cline allegedly fathered, told Fox 59. “I wish there were more charges. And I wish that all the senators and everybody would listen to us and do something but this is a start.”

No other charges were filed against Cline because Indiana doesn't specifically prohibit fertility doctors from using their own sperm.

“We want to stop this from happening again because it was wrong on so many levels. Even though there are no laws against it, it was wrong and he needs to own up to what he did and we need to prevent this from happening again,” Amber Stafford said to Fox 59.

Cline, who retired from his practice in Indianapolis in 2009, is expected to plead guilty Dec. 14.

