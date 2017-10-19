Expand / Collapse search
Henna artist from Idaho uses talents to help cancer patients

Dana Bellefeuille brings smiles, support and the gift of art to an 8-year-old girl is diagnosed with leukemia.

Artist gives young cancer patient a henna crown

A henna artist from Idaho is using her talents to help children with cancer.

Dana Bellefeuille, with Henna and Cake, a skin care service in Coeur d’Alene, helped 7-year-old cancer patient Alex feel like a real-life princess when she drew a “henna crown” on her head, Fox 28 reported. Alex shaved her head after she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Henna is a dye made from the henna plant. Artists use the dye on skin to create temporary tattoos.

“It’s a very healing art,” Bellefeuille told the news outlet, adding that being able to use her artist talents to help Alex was a “touching and emotional” experience.

Bellefeuille also said she was glad to bring “somebody who’s going through the hardest days of their lives a little bit of joy.”

Bellefeuille drew Alex’s henna crown for free, according to Fox 28. 