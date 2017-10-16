Pregnant woman who survived Las Vegas massacre gives birth 2 days later

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend who escaped the Las Vegas shooting welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world just two days after they'd been fleeing gunfire.

Baby Wyatt was born on Oct. 3 in Las Vegas to parents Markie Coffer and Travis Matheson.

The couple was attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. They were excited to see Jason Aldean, the headliner, at the festival, but when the shooting started, Wyatt's parents had to flee.

They reached the safety of a local hospital where Wyatt ended up being delivered two days later.

In a beautiful photo shoot done by Vegas-based MBF Photography, baby Wyatt represents the strength of the survivors, and all of those affected by the tragic shooting.

"He is a beacon of hope. We feel so fortunate to have met both Wyatt and his parents," MBF said in a Facebook post showing off the images. "He is our Vegas Strong baby. #VEGASSTRONG #PRAYFORVEGAS"

We're wishing the new parents all the best!

Read more from Fox 46 Charlotte.