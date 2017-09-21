Woman gives birth to 'miracle' baby after learning she has cancer

A woman who found out during her pregnancy that she had ovarian cancer, gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

University Hospitals said UH labor and delivery nurse, Aleks Patete, was pregnant with her first child when she was diagnosed.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, during Aleks’ seven-week ultrasound, she learned she had ovarian cancer. She and her husband, Dominic Jr., were faced with a difficult decision.

“I just knew deep down that this baby was the reason I found the cancer, so how could I terminate the pregnancy? He basically saved my life, so I couldn’t ever think about doing that to him,” Aleks said.

University Hospitals said Aleks was offered an alternative plan: She was put on a low-dose chemo regimen with regular ultrasounds.

Aleks said she had her last treatment when she was 34-weeks pregnant. Dominic Patete, III was born completely healthy. “DJ’s my little miracle baby,” Aleks said.

“I had gone through surgery and scans and chemo with this kid, and he was finally there. I felt horrible that I had to put him through it, but at the same time, we did it together. It gave us this bond that’s never going to be able to break.”

Aleks is now in remission, after doctors removed the effected ovary, lymph nodes and fallopian tube.

“I can still have children, it’s a possibility,” she told PEOPLE.

This article originally appeared on Fox8 Cleveland.