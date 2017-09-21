Doctor goes into labor while delivering patient's baby

A doctor who was nearing the end of her own pregnancy was helping to deliver a patient's baby when she unexpectedly went into labor. Dr. Emily Jacobs, a 28-year-old OB-GYN resident at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, said she noticed amniotic fluid on her scrubs, but thought it was her patient’s.

“It wasn’t until I left the room when I realized that it was my water that had broken,” Jacobs told ABC News.

Jacobs, who was 36 weeks pregnant and about three weeks into her residency, borrowed a med student’s cellphone and called her husband before her supervisor, who is also her obstetrician, took over.

“It’s funny how fast you go from being a doctor to a patient – and you’re freaking out,” Jacobs told The Press-Citizen. “One minute you are in control, and then the next, you’re not.”

Hours later, on July 28, Jacobs gave birth to Jett Eric Jacobs, who weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. While Jett was healthy, Jacobs developed mastitis and required three days of antibiotics and extra hospitalization, The Press-Citizen reported.

“The running joke in the medical field is that OBs seemed to always have complicated pregnancies and deliveries,” she told the news outlet. “But I think all of this will make me a better doctor. Now I can empathize with my patients 100 percent. When they tell me mastitis is worse than labor, I can tell them I totally agree.”