Surgeons in France reattach woman's arms after train accident

Surgeons have re-attached a woman's arms after they were severed by a train, a rare operation and a first in France in that both limbs were worked on at the same time.

The four-hour procedure was conducted by a double team at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Grenoble Alpes hospital in southeast France.

Surgery took began early in the evening of Aug. 14, one hour and 50 minutes after the 30-year-old's arms were severed in the accident at Chambery station, 60 km (35 miles) away.

"The speed with which the emergency services acted and the skills of the medical team allowed both arms to be re-attached and gives the patient the best possible chance of recovery because too much delay can cause irreversible damage," the hospital said in a statement on its website.