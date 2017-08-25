Walmart employee's act of kindness toward ill elderly customer goes viral

A Walmart employee in Georgia is receiving massive support online after a shopper snapped a photo of him on the ground helping an elderly woman who had fallen ill. Brittany McKee, who is a registered nurse, was shopping with her husband on Thursday and rushed to help the unidentified woman, who had passed out, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

McKee was met by an employee, identified as Jason, who sat next to the woman as she regained orientation.

“The Walmart staff was amazing,” McKee posted on Facebook, alongside a photo. “They kept in contact with dispatch as we waited on the bus to arrive. Then there was Jason. I don’t know his last name, but this man, no questions asked got down on the floor with this woman and supported her back so she could lean against him.”

Mckee said that Jason wasn’t asked to provide support for the woman, but he did it anyway.

“The media lately shows our country divided, filled with hate and racial tension, but this right here was one human being loved and serving another without condition of race or obligation,” she posted, in part.

She added that while they waited for paramedics, another shopper stopped to pray over the woman.

“What I experienced today was love, kindness and serving,” she wrote, in part. “We are human beings, each and every one of us regardless of how much pigmentation our skin has or doesn’t have.”

The photo received more than 397,000 reactions and over 183,000 shares less than 24 hours after she posted it.