Terminally ill dad to celebrate Christmas early with 4 kids

A Texas father facing terminal cancer wants to celebrate Christmas with his four children one last time, so his wife, whose first husband died of cancer, took to Facebook with a special plea.

“Christmas for David,” Becky Odum, David Odum’s wife, titled an Aug. 7 Facebook post.

“While David begins Hospice care this week, we are focusing on living each moment to the fullest,” Odum wrote, in part. “David loves the holidays and wishes for at least one more Christmas with his family, so we are going to give him one! The boys and I are going to storage to get the Christmas decorations this week and start decorating.”

David’s health issues began in April when he went to the doctor for severe stomach pain. The 47-year-old was diagnosed with cancer of the appendix, and told he had just months to live, Fox 4 News reported.

Odum said relatives are planning on flying in for the Sept. 6 celebration, which coincides with David’s birthday, and that they will play Christmas music and bake cookies.

“We would love to invite you to join in the celebration with us by placing a Christmas wreath on your front door until after September 6th,” Odum posted. “Every time you enter and exit, notice the oddly timed décor, and say a prayer/send a though for David.”

Odum’s goal was to collect at least 48 pictures for David, signifying his 48th birthday. As of Friday, Odum was well on her way to achieving her goal, as the post had been shared more than 200 times and received more 100 comments.

“He’s my best friend, and I don’t want to let him go,” Odum told the news outlet.

She said the outpouring support she’s received on Facebook has helped the family.