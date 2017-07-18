10-year-old boy might be Florida's youngest opioid victim

A 10-year-old Miami boy is believed to have fallen victim to Florida’s opioid crisis, making him among the state’s youngest.

The child, Alton Banks, had the powerful painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home last month, preliminary toxicology tests show, according to the Miami Herald, which first reported on the death.

Investigators believe that Alton became exposed to the highly potent drug at the neighborhood pool or on his walk home in the area of Overtown, which is at the epicenter of the state’s opioid epidemic, the newspaper reported.

“He was out playing, like we want all our children to do. It’s unclear whether it was at the pool or on the walk home,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, according to the Herald.

“We’re anxiously hoping that someone comes forward to help us solve this horrific death.”

Fentanyl is an opioid so potent that it can be absorbed into the body through inhalation or by making contact with the skin.

Authorities said there is no evidence to believe that Alton, a fifth-grader at Frederick Douglass Elementary, came into contact with drugs at his home.

After Alton returned home from a visit to an area pool on June 23, he began vomiting and was then found unconscious that evening, the Herald reported.

Emergency responders rushed the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

