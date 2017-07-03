Frates family asks for prayers for man behind ALS 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

The family of the man behind 2014’s viral "Ice Bucket Challenge” is asking for prayers after he was admitted to the hospital for issues related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, is said to be resting comfortably at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“Update on Pete – July 3rd! Pete’s family wants everyone to know that Pete is resting comfortably at MGH as the doctors, medicine, prayers and love continue to help him get stronger,” a post on the Team FrateTrain Facebook page said. “Thank you for all your concern.”

The same page had alerted followers to 32-year-old Frates’ hospitalization on Sunday, which prompted thousands of messages of support from around the world.

“Pete is back at MGH and battling thisbeast ALS like a Superhero,” the original post read. “We feel your love and support and are so grateful. Prayer and love – the most powerful of medicines! Thank you!”

In late June, Frates along with his wife, Julie, announced they were partnering with the authors of “Boston Strong” to write a book on his life. Frates, who is on a ventilator and is unable to speak, has been using a computer system that tracks his eye movements to communicate during interviews, Boston 25 News reported.

Julie Frates told the website the book will focus on how they pulled together as a family after his diagnosis, and used it as a motivation to push forward. She said the couple’s daughter, Lucy, has also served as a source of inspiration for Frates.

“She’s just such a positive light, she keeps us going,” Julie told Boston 25 News. “She’s the reason we do all of this, and she’s the reason we want to keep this guy around for a long time.”

The Frates are credited with raising more than $200 million through the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” and continue to fundraise throughout Boston.