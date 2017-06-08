Texas boy dies of 'dry drowning' after swimming trip, family says

A Texas boy died of "dry drowning" nearly a week after he went swimming on a family trip, his family said.

Frankie, 4, was on a family trip during Memorial Day weekend when he went swimming in the Texas City Dike, his father, Francisco Delgado Jr., told KTRK-TV.

Delgado said his son started showing symptoms of a stomach bug for several days after the swim, but the family didn't think much of it. Then on Saturday, nearly a week later, the boy woke up and complained of shoulder pain.

"Out of nowhere, he just woke up. He said ahhh," Delgado told KTRK. "He took his last breath and I didn't know what to do no more."

Paramedics and doctors tried saving the boy by performing CPR, but it was too late.

"When she came in, she told us it's what's called dry drowning. His lungs were full of fluid. There was nothing else they could do for him," Tara Delgado, the mother, told the news station.

Dry drowning, also known as secondary drowning, is a rare condition when water fills a person's lungs. It usually occurs with children and only takes a "few gasps" of water through the mouth or nostrils, according to USA Today.

The Delgado family created a GoFundMe page to help cover for funeral expenses. The campaign has raised more than $22,500 as of Thursday.