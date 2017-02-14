6-year-old boy sends Valentine's Day treats to entire school

Students at a Texas elementary school will receive a special Valentine’s Day treat on Tuesday from a classmate of theirs who typically prefers to spend time alone. J.D. March, who has Asperger’s syndrome, used money stored in his piggy bank to purchase 769 candy grams to send to each student at Comstock Elementary School.

“They’re going to be so happy,” March told Fox 4 News.

Each candy gram cost 50 cents, and the school plans to use the proceeds to purchase buddy benches, which will help a child who feels lonely. Children who are feeling lonely can sit on the designated buddy bench to signal to another student or teacher that they’d like someone to play with, Fox 4 News reported.

March’s mother, Andrea, told Fox 4 News that sometimes her son is unintentionally excluded from social events, but that his kindness is a reflection of the school’s principal, Pam Orr.

“That’s amazing, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Orr told Fox 4 News.

According to Autism Speaks, children and adults with Asperger’s have difficulty with social interactions and may exhibit a restricted range of interest or repetitive behaviors. Asperger’s may cause limited or inappropriate social interactions, robotic or repetitive speech, challenges with nonverbal communication, a lack of eye contact and inability to understand social or emotional issues.