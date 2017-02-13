The 6 procedures plastic surgeons don't want you to get

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), plastic surgeons performed a total of almost 2 million surgical procedures in 2015, up 7 percent from the year before.

And the plastic surgery craze shows no sign of slowing down: The number of cosmetic procedures women undergo has increased by over 500 percent since 1997, when the ASAPS began tracking this data. But with the boom in people going under the knife, are there any that plastic surgeons would actually recommend against? Fox News talked to three plastic surgeons to get their opinions on the types of surgeries they’d advise patients to pass on.

1. Injections of silicone oil

Despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration approves these injections for old acne scars, Dr. Manish Shah — a board-certified, Denver-based plastic surgeon — noted that most plastic surgeons do not recommend this procedure. That’s because, if the injection gets inflected or inflamed, it can cause a lot of complications. And unlike a solid implant, it can’t be removed easily, Shah told Fox News.

2. Neck lifts that remove glands below the jawline

Shah also told Fox News that when men and women have face and neck lifts, two glands often stand out on the jawline. Often, patients may want these glands removed, but doing so can be dangerous, and potentially cause permanent dry mouth or bleeding that could compromise a patient’s breathing at night, Shah said.

3. Ribrosections

Removing a rib to get a tiny waistline is not something most plastic surgeons would recommend, Shah said. He added the surgery’s risks include puncturing a lung, or damaging the kidneys and other organs.

4. Large buccal fat excisions

Dr. Jason Moche, director of the Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and an assistant professor of otolaryngology at Columbia University, noted that he and many other plastic surgeons are not big fans of removing the fat pads from a patient’s cheeks. “They may look good initially, but ultimately patients look overly sculpted and skeletal as some of the volume depletes as they get older,” Moche told Fox News.

5. Threadlifting

In this procedure, surgeons insert thread beneath the skin that they use to tighten and pull on the face. However, Moche said, this type of facelift can cause irregular bunching of the skin, dimpling or rippling. Worse, the threads can be hard to remove if patients want them taken out later.

6. Any non-FDA-approved surgery

Dr. Kevin H. Small, director of plastic surgery at NY Bariatric Group, told Fox News that he would especially recommend against any procedure that involved unregulated, unsafe procedures, such as ones not regulated by the FDA. These could include free silicone injections or unsafe implants — he’s even heard of patients who (outside of a reputable plastic surgeon’s office) have had cement injected into their buttocks.