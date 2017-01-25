Grooms getting Botox is officially a thing

For brides, a pre-wedding beauty routine is pretty much a given. Between their skin, hair, nails and teeth, most women have a plan in place for months before they're set to walk down the aisle. But recently, grooms have started to hop on the #treatyoself train, too: "Brotox," a.k.a. male botox, is officially a thing that guys are doing to prep for their wedding day.

According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, procedures for men were up 63 percent between 2010 and 2015. The most common treatments, particularly in grooms, are injectables like Botulinum Toxin (Brotox) and a similar drug called Xeomin (Xeo-man). Most men get injections in their forehead, frown area and crows feet — exactly the same "problem areas" women choose to treat — and many of them are flocking to their plastic surgeons office for men's grooming treatments in the weeks leading up to their weddings.

"There are a number of men who come in for aesthetic treatments due to the encouragement of their significant other, girlfriend, fiancé or spouse," says Beverly Hills based plastic surgeon Dr. Sanjay Grover. "However, we do see many men coming in on their own as they are paying more attention to their appearances and want to compete on the dating scene or in the workplace or the big day."

Injectables aren't the only beauty treatment men are trying out in preparation for their suit-wielding walk down the aisle. Grover has seen more and more male patients coming in for aesthetic treatments such as neurotoxins, fillers, and light laser treatments in the months leading up to their weddings. According to the New York Times, "Guybrows" and "Manlycures" are also gaining popularity among grooms. Since millennial men are getting married later in life and then having their wedding photos splashed all over social media, it makes sense that they want to put in some added effort to look their best (welcome to the club, guys).

"I believe that there is much more awareness of the options available today that are non-surgical or minimally invasive that can provide for a much younger refreshed appearance and this has encouraged many more men to seek treatments," says Grover. "With media and social media, there is much more exposure about celebrities and the treatment they may seek and men are becoming much more aware of these options."

Injectables may not be right for everyone (especially if you're diligent about a topical skincare routine), but at least this new trend in men's grooming offers up a creative idea for a mid-engagement date night!