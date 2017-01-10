State officials in the Mexican state of Chihuahua confirmed the birth of a baby with two heads after video of the crying children was shared online by relatives, Central European News (CEN) reported.

The video shows the newborns with tubes leading into their noses. According to CEN, authorities have not released information about the rare case, declining to confirm the sex of the twins, the mother’s name or whether the parents were aware of their children’s condition before delivery.

The babies were born in the city of Ciudad Juarez. According to CEN, the video was posted Jan.6.

According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, conjoined twins occur once every 200,000 live births. Conjoined twins are born with their skin and internal organs fused together.