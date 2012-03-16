Kung Pao chicken is typically pretty healthy because you are stir frying the chicken but the sodium can be pretty high. For this reason, we’ve replaced chicken stock with white wine and opted for a low-sodium soy sauce. We’ve also topped the recipe with a crunchy red cabbage which acts like a natural body cleanser.

Ingredients



1. 2 pounds boneless chicken breast, cut into chunks

2. ¼ cup white wine

3. ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

4. ¼ cup sesame oil

5. 2 tablespoons cornstarch, dissolved in 2 tablespoons water

6. 2 ounces hot chile paste

7. 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

8. 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon brown sugar

9. 8 green onions, chopped

10. 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

11. 6 ounce bag red cabbage

12. 1 lime, juiced

13. 2 tablespoons olive oil

14. Salt and pepper to taste

15. ¼ cup mango nectar

16. 10 – 6 inch whole wheat tortillas

Directions

1. Combine wine, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornstarch/water mixture and mix together.

2. Place chicken pieces in a deep dish or bowl and add half the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, mix lime juice, olive oil, mango nectar and salt and pepper. Pour over cabbage. Toss and refrigerate.

4. Remove chicken from marinade and sauté in a large skillet until meat is cooked.

5. Pour remaining sauce in a small saucepan. Add chili paste, vinegar, sugar, scallions and garlic. Heat sauce till warm, stirring continuously.

6. Pour sauce over chicken and cook for a few more minutes until well-coated.

7. Warm tortillas. Fill with chicken and top with cabbage for a crunchy experience.

Makes 10 tacos.

Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino

