Boy, 13, attacked by shark in San Diego County during diving trip, suffers serious injuries

A 13-year-old boy was medevaced to the hospital after being attacked by a shark off Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas, California.

Around 6:55 a.m. on Sept. 29, the teenager was attacked at sea, Fox 5 reports.

According to NBC San Diego, the boy suffered “serious injuries” to his ear and shoulder and was immediately flown to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

A witness who knew the victim told Fox 5 that the youngster was on a diving trip.

Another witness told NBC that roughly 30 people were also in the water at the time during the attack, catching lobster.

Hearing the boy scream, the source heard the teen exclaim, “I got bit.”

“I paddled to him and there was a big wake of blood behind him. His entire back was open,” the witness said. “The shark hit him in the clavicle. The shark’s top teeth got him in his cheek.”

Treated by lifeguards before emergency personnel arrived, the boy arrived at the hospital around 7:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for Rady Children’s Hospital told NBC that the boy’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.