Great white shark steals fisherman's catch off the line, shocks everyone on the boat

A young angler in Massachusetts was in for quite the shock when his striper was unexpectedly eaten off the line by another, much mightier sea creature — a great white shark.

On August 13, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted 32 seconds from Sunday's wild scene to Facebook, where it has since gone viral. In the clip, the child angler and his fishing party can be seen on an excursion off the coast of Cape Cod’s Monomoy Island, where they reeled in a striper, Boston.com reports.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language.

The footage shows the unidentified angler struggling to reel in his line, while an adult in the background can be heard saying, “It’s big one.”

“It’s not letting me pull the line,” the youngster says.

As the adult fisherman walks toward the edge of the boat to survey the waters for the boy's striper, a massive shark suddenly thrusts its head above the water and snaps up the fish, startling everyone on board.

“Holy s---!” the man exclaims.

In the days since, the incredible scene has been viewed over 37,000 times. It's also generated over 100 comments from equally shocked viewers.

“I thought that guy was going to have a heart attack,” one commentator said.

“I think we are gonna need a bigger boat!!!!” another chimed in.

“Oh man I [was] actually startled in the end […] that’s incredible!” one added.

“What a memory for the young fisherman!” another said.