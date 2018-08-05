California sushi restaurant manager resigns after video of a maggot found in lemon wedge goes viral

A disgusted restaurant customer’s video of a maggot inside a lemon wedge went viral, forcing the manager to resign.

Steven Maurizzio visited Blue Nami sushi restaurant in Roseville, Calif., last month. However, when the food arrived, so did an unwanted visitor.

“They served my friend rotten food with actual maggots living inside it. This isn’t the first time I’ve heard horror stories of his place but it was my first run in personally. And my last,” Maurizzio wrote on his Facebook video, which shows a maggot crawling out of a lemon wedge.

A woman can be heard in the background of the video, which has pulled in over 1 million views, saying, “What the hell? Oh my god, I’m literally never eating here again.”

People who watched the video were quick to respond with outrage.

“That’s so disgusting,” Jericha Sheppard commented on the video.

“Omfg DISGUSTIIIIIIIING! Report report!!!!!,” Lauren Lyons exclaimed.

However, one person pointed out that no maggots were found in any of the fish that was served at the restaurant. It was only in a lemon slice that was served with the water.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the manager of the Roseville location resigned after the video started going viral and the new manager, Steve Lui, told the publication that he and his staff have been double-checking all food items in the kitchen to ensure they are not contaminated.

“When we cut (the lemon), it was okay,” Lui told the Bee. “It’s our fault for not seeing it when it went out to the table, and then they took the video.”

The manager of Produce Express, who Blue Nami has been using since it opened in 2007, claimed the lemon did not come from their facility.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I have never come across insects inside of our lemons,” said Produce Express general manager Jim Boyce to The Press Tribune. “We have never had one report of lemons being infested with maggots or worms. We are USDA-certified and have passed all of our health inspections.”