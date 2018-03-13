Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting their own royal wedding beer

While the fairy tale romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could hardly get any happier, it’s about to get even hoppier thanks to a British brewery.

Windsor & Eton Brewery — conveniently just a quick pub crawl away from St George's Chapel where Harry and Meghan will get married — has released a special-edition beer just in time to toast the royal couple on their wedding day.

Called Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot, the brewery says the pale ale is made with a special blend of British hops called Invicta (which pays homage to Harry’s creation of the Invictus Games, as well as where he and Meghan first went public) and American West Coast hops (a nod to Meghan’s Los Angeles roots). Plus, it’s brewed with barley grown right on Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Farms nearby. To finish it off, they’ve added a splash of champagne yeast, as is only fitting for a celebration of this caliber.

The bottle label also commemorates the British-American union, with a graphic that combines the Union Jack and the Stars and Stripes. “When Harry & Meghan tie the knot it will be very much a modern marriage of equals as well as being a celebration of their British and American nationalities. Each of them have causes that they care deeply about such as the environment, equal rights and the rehabilitation of injured servicemen and women. We chose the interlocking symbols to reflect the strength and support they give each other,” Windsor & Eton said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the brewery has created special-edition brews in honor of the royal family. They first debuted a beer for William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, and have since also released beers for Prince George (Royal Cot) and Princess Charlotte (Royal Tot).

Although the beer won’t officially be a part of Harry and Meghan’s big day, the brewery intends to send samples to the happy couple — but it will take some maneuvering to get the beer into royal hands. Willie Calvert, co-owner of Windsor & Eton, told People, “...it takes a little bit of organizing. We did the same for William and Kate and some of it got through to them, some of it didn’t!”

If you happen to be in the neighborhood, you can buy the beer yourself from the Royal Farms Windsor Farm Shop beginning March 28. The beer will also be available in pubs in London and Windsor in time for the wedding. Don’t have plans to be on the British isle any time soon? You can still pre-order a case now; the first orders will be delivered starting April 3.

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.