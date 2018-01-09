Mariah Carey deems brunch is over and Twitter agrees

Sorry brunch lovers, but according to Mariah Carey, the popular boozy midday meal is so over.

The singer sent out a tweet recently saying a friend asked her out to brunch, but apparently Mimi “doesn’t do brunch,” announcing to her fans that she prefers “linner.”

Many people familiar with the term know linner to refer to a meal between lunch and dinner, but according to Carey, linner means “late dinner.” She then added the hashtag #linneristhenewbrunch.

Surprisingly, Twitter agrees with Carey, quickly abandoning all future brunch plans and calling her a “queen” for “inventing a new mealtime.”

Several Twitter users were quick to point out Carey did not in fact invent the term linner, though she did change the meaning.

Carey’s tweet has been liked over 30,000 times as of Tuesday morning, receiving over 1,000 comments. The singer later sent out another tweet, responding to all her fans asking what time they should have linner. And her answer was sweet: "As long as the kitchen stays open!"

Looks like if Carey and her fans have any say, you can kiss those bottomless mimosas and eggs benedict goodbye.